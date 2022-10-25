Reap what you owe. Armie Hammer is being sued by the credit card company American Express for an unpaid balance of $67,000, Us Weekly can confirm.

In court documents obtained by Us, AmEx claimed that the Social Network actor opened the credit account in 2011 and has repeatedly failed to make payments on time. The Golden Globe nominee was dropped by his talent agency and publicist in February 2021 after multiple women shared screenshots of messages in which he allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, including cannibalism.

One month later, a woman named Effie Angelova claimed that the Call Me By Your Name star had “violently” raped her in 2017. Hammer’s attorney denied the “outrageous allegations” in a statement at the time, telling Us that the actor “has maintained that all of his interactions with Ms. Angelova — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance.”

The California native’s alleged misdeeds continued to make headlines in September with the release of House of Hammer, a docuseries about his family, including his great-grandfather Armand Hammer, an oil magnate. Armie’s aunt Casey Hammer exclusively told Us that the claims about her nephew didn’t strike her as unusual for her family.

“I honestly was not surprised or shocked,” the Surviving My Birthright author said in August, ahead of the House of Hammer premiere. “Based on how I grew up, I was exposed to horrific crimes and experiences that were covered up because it was behind closed doors, and we couldn’t talk about it.”

She continued: “I thought, ‘Oh, here we go. Another Hammer man,’” she told Us. “What upset me was the fact that they were focusing on Armie and cannibalism and his career. [But] what about the victims that he’s left in his path? Whether it’s physical, mental or any kind of abuse, it takes a toll on you. And you need to know that there’s others out there like you who are experiencing the same thing, and there is hope.”

Armie’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, played a role in convincing one of his accusers to share her story. “Elizabeth was the one who reached out to Effie initially while Armie and Effie were in a consensual affair,” a source told Us last month.

Chambers, 40, and the J. Edgar actor announced their split in July 2020 after a decade of marriage. The pair share two children — Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.

In a September interview with E! News, Chambers said that she and the Lone Ranger actor are in “a really great place”, adding that her ex-husband “has been focused on his healing.”

She continued: “We talk all the time. We’re committed fully and wholly to our children and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So, there’s nothing we won’t do.”