Amy Robach's Daughters Wish Andrew Shue's Son a Happy Birthday After Scandal: 'Love You Lots'

Amy Robach’s daughters, Ava and Annalise, rang in Andrew Shue‘s son Wyatt’s birthday in the aftermath of her affair.

Robach’s eldest took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 6, to share a photo of Wyatt, writing, “Birthday boy.” In addition to the tribute, Ava shared videos from the celebration, which included a snap of her sister.

Annalise, for her part, shared several pics with Wyatt with the caption, “Happy Birthday Wyatt. Love you lots.”

Robach, 50, welcomed her daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh before their 2009 split. Robach later exchanged vows with Shue, 56, who previously welcomed sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Robach and Shue previously opened up about their day-to-day challenges while raising a blended family.

“We spend money on experiences and not material things. Those things can get forgotten about,” Robach exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017. “Seeing a Broadway show with my girls for Christmas instead of getting them clothes turned out to be one of the most meaningful ways to spend my money and time. Memories can’t be broken or returned.”

The Melrose Place alum, meanwhile, praised Robach for raising “strong-willed” daughters, adding, “I was like, ‘Oh, they’re never going to fight,’ but they’re feisty and I like that. They’re always challenging me. I remember the first time I met Ava, she challenged me to a race. It’s not quintessential like, ‘We’re going to go do girl things.’ It’s been nice to have both sides.”

In November 2022, Robach was spotted getting cozy with her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes outside of the office. One month later, Holmes, 46, filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig. Shue was caught removing all traces of Robach from Instagram as their marriage crumbled.

Us broke the news in January that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about the duo’s departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Despite the public controversy, Robach’s children have remained close to their stepdad and his sons, offering glimpses of the quality time they’ve spent together. The group reunited in April to attend a Bruce Springsteen concert.

