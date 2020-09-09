Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme Disease

A new challenge. Amy Schumer opened up about her recent diagnosis with Lyme disease and asked fans for suggestions on how to keep it under control.

“My first ever fishing pole,” the comedian, 39, captioned a throwback photo on Instagram on Tuesday, September 8. “Anyone get LYME this summer? I got hit and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from Cape Cod called lyme-2.”

Despite her health concern, Schumer reassured her followers that she feels “good” and is “excited” to find a remedy that works for her. While some social media users stated that there is no official “cure” for the disease, which can cause flu-like symptoms or joint pain, others offered some words of wisdom for the I Feel Pretty star.

“I’ve been dealing with this disease for five years,” Crystal Hefner commented. “Feel free to DM me and I can let you know what worked and what didn’t. Love to you Amy.”

Another user reminded Schumer that she isn’t alone in her fight with the “complicated, underfunded, misunderstood disease” and thanked the Trainwreck actress for sharing her story. “Most importantly, listen to your body and be your own advocate!!! Doctors will steer you in so many different directions, but you know yourself and what you need best, so trust your gut,” the fan wrote.

Schumer isn’t the first big name to come forward with a Lyme disease diagnosis. In recent years, Justin Bieber, Kelly Osbourne and Yolanda Hadid have opened up about their struggles with the “invisible illness.”

“I honestly don’t have the proper words in my vocabulary to describe to you the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell I’ve lived these past years,” Hadid, 56, said of her health in 2015. “I actually did not live. I just existed in a jail of my own paralyzed brain. This disease has brought me to my knees. Many nights I wish to die. I pray that I will just wash away into heaven, where there will be no pain.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has relied on the support of her family to help her work through her illness, especially daughter Bella Hadid and son Anwar Hadid, who were also diagnosed with Lyme disease. Yolanda also shares daughter Gigi Hadid with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid.

“After years of this, you begin to get used to living with the sickness, instead of getting cured and moving on with your life,” Bella, 23, said during a speech at the 2016 Global Lyme Alliance gala.

Schumer, for her part, has faced a number of ups and downs with her health in her journey to becoming a mother. In May 2019, she welcomed son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, but their road to baby No. 2 has been filled with challenges.

“We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me,” Schumer said in an August interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “I don’t think I could do IVF again, so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again.”