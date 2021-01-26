Hitting refresh. Amy Schumer wanted to get “out of the narrative” after her playful holiday post had a hand in sparking questions about Hilaria Baldwin‘s heritage.

The I Feel Pretty star, 39, poked fun at Baldwin, 37, over Instagram last month when she shared a pic of the wellness guru cuddling 4-month-old baby Eduardo in her underwear. “Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year,” Schumer joked in the since-deleted post, referencing the 20-month-old son she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

Days after the comedian shared the stolen pic — and Baldwin responded to Schumer — rumors swirled around the former yoga teacher’s background when a Twitter thread accusing her of a “decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person” went viral. Baldwin — born Hillary Hayward-Thomas — addressed the controversy in an Instagram video as Schumer subtly disengaged from the unexpected drama.

“Oh my god, I really don’t even know what to say. I didn’t know that was going to happen, obviously,” the Emmy nominee told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 26. “I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that. … She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best. I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants.”

Before the scandal erupted, Schumer “just thought it was funny” to pass off one of Baldwin’s photos as her own. “It’s a little insane to be in, like, lingerie with your baby. … Then I saw that she made a video and she seemed a little bit upset,” the Amy Schumer Learns to Cook star joked. “Not at me, but about the comments she was getting. I was just like, ‘I don’t want to be mean,’ and she seemed like maybe it hurt her feelings, so I just took [the post] down. … We were just playing with each other, and then the whole Spain thing came out.”

As questions about her heritage continued to spread, Baldwin stated that she was “born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain.” The former ballroom dance competitor married Alec Baldwin in June 2012 and later welcomed five children: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, who was born in September 2020. While defending herself against the online backlash, Hilaria claimed she and the 30 Rock alum, 62, are “raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised.”

While the situation continued to make headlines, Schumer attempted to lighten the mood with another Instagram upload, teasing, “I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too.” Like her initial post, she eventually deleted the pic.

“I just felt like everybody else watching it,” she told ET of the drama. “Just like, ‘What is going on?’ I thought we were still kinda playing, so I wrote, ‘Hey, look, I love Spain too.’ But then it became this whole big thing and people were really upset so I just took it down [too].”

Before the controversy died down, Hilaria opened up about her childhood and her love for Spanish culture in a revealing interview with The New York Times. “Who is to say what you’re allowed to absorb and not absorb growing up? This has been a part of my whole life,” she told the outlet. “And I can’t make it go away just because some people don’t understand it.”

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Mom Brain” podcast host was “completely upset” about the backlash. “This has been such a nightmare for her. She never in a million years would think of this as being harmful to anyone,” the insider said. “The part that’s extremely frustrating to her is the contention that she lied when that is just not the case.”