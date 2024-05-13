Kim Kardashian’s stoic behavior while being showered with boos at the Netflix roast of Tom Brady made comedian Andrew Schulz wonder if she was even really there at all.

Schulz, 40, took part in the live skewering of the NFL legend, 46, which aired live on the streaming service on May 5 from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Kardashian, 43, was also there, but claims the reality star was “dissociated” after receiving a less than warm welcome from the crowd.

On the latest episode of his podcast “Flagrant,” Schulz wondered if Kardashian had been replaced by a “robot where she can essentially control what it says, but there’s no human aspect to it.”

“She sat with perfect posture for three hours straight,” Schulz continued. “Smiled, laughed. I’ve never seen anything like that. Completely unaffected.”

When Kardashian took the stage herself — to perform a brief set mainly focused on the dating rumors that followed her and Brady last year — her demeanor remained the same.

“Even when she was up there, they were kind of booing her,” Schulz said. “It didn’t make her smile. It didn’t make her sad. It was nothing.”

Despite Kardahsian’s lack of reaction, the booing was cut out of the edited version of the roast.

Schulz compared the crowd at the event to “a Buffalo Bills tailgate,” meaning things were quite rowdy. One man, in particular, made sure Kardashian knew exactly how he felt about her.

“Kim’s up there doing her set and then this guy in the stands, out of nowhere, just goes, ‘Bitch!’” Schulz explained. “It was as if he had been holding it in for a whole minute and he just couldn’t hold it anymore.”

Schulz continued, “Just seeing Kim Kardashian on stage for three minutes was too much for him to hold it in.”

After the roast, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian was “unfazed” by receiving a negative reaction. The insider further explained that she had a “blast” and, despite the harsh reception, “wouldn’t change a thing.”

“Kris [Jenner] always taught her kids that they need to have very thick skin in order to handle the criticism that comes with the fame,” the source told Us. “So this was nothing new and nothing Kim couldn’t take. Kim thought she handled the whole situation really well and doesn’t have any regrets about participating whatsoever. She would definitely do it all over again. Kim felt like even though some of the jokes about her were brutal, it was still all in good fun.”

The Roast of Tom Brady is available to stream on Netflix.