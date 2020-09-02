Andy Cohen had a unique way of showing just how much he is missing his best friend Anderson Cooper amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 52, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 1, to share shirtless pics of his pal. The 53-year-old CNN anchor was pictured posing with a flower behind his ear while surrounded by greenery in one shot. In a second snap, Cooper was shown standing on a boat with a towel in his hand.

“If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal … threatening to post shirtless pics of him,” he captioned the Cooper tribute post. “Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off! #SilverFox.”

Cooper has not publicly commented on Cohen’s shirtless post of him, but the Bravo personality later revealed in his Instagram Stories that “Anderson is so pissed at me” for sharing the personal shots.

“Listen, I’m just sitting here, bored under a blanket,” he explained in the clip, while filming from the deck of his home. “All that’s here is [my son] Ben’s little drum set. Ben is sleeping, and I’m bored, so what else am I supposed to do?”

Cohen continued, “I got Ben and Housewives cuts to watch. Maybe I’ll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson.”

Cohen and Cooper’s friendship has spanned the course of over 25 years. The pair were initially set up on a blind date in the early ‘90s, but they opted not to go after connecting over a phone call. In time, they forged a strong friendship after repeatedly hanging out with one another through their mutual friends.

“On paper, it seemed to make sense [for us to have dated],” Cooper told Entertainment Weekly in 2015, to which Cohen added, “I have no regrets for how it worked out, trust me.”

The close pals have since established a working relationship as well. Since 2016, they have taken their stage tour, AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, to cities nationwide. The Superficial author has even joined Cooper to cohost CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special.

Cohen and Cooper have additionally worked to create a bond between their sons Ben, 18 months, and Wyatt, 4, respectively. On an episode of WWHL in June, the little ones virtually met for the first time.

“Look, that’s going to be your good buddy Wyatt,” Cohen said to Ben at the time, pointing to Cooper and Wyatt. “Have you boys ever been to Brazil?”