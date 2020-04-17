Out of the game. Andy Cohen revealed that his time in quarantine has led to a serious drought when it comes to his sex life.

“This is the longest I’ve gone since college,” Cohen, 51, told Bruce Bozzi and Kelly Ripa on the Friday, April 17, episode of SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Quarantined With Bruce show. “Right now.”

It’s been four weeks since the Watch What Happens Live host tested positive for coronavirus on March 20, which he has since recovered from, and that’s as long as Cohen has gone in decades when it comes to sex.

Ripa, 49, on the other hand, asked her husband, Mark Consuelos, to weigh in on his longest dry spell and learned that it was “17 and a half years,” meaning that since he started having sex he’s “been on the ride since.”

Although going without sex has been rough for the Bravo star, Cohen admitted in March that the “worst” part of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis was not being with his son, Benjamin.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video,” the Missouri native said during an episode of Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live on March 24. “I can’t see him, which is the very worst part.”

A week later, Cohen reunited with his son and shared the sweet moment with his followers on social media.

“I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet,” the Most Talkative author captioned a March 31 Instagram post of himself smiling and engaging with his little one.

Since recovering from the virus, Cohen has returned as the host of his talk show, virtually, and had Benjamin on to meet more of his celebrity guests.

“See you after the pandemic,” Amy Schumer told Cohen and Benjamin during an April episode of the show, which also featured the comedian’s son, Gene, on camera.

Ben virtually met The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her daughter, PJ, the same month, noting that both kids have “about six” teeth at this point.