Anna Camp Is Dating Michael Johnson After Skylar Astin Divorce

Singing his praises! Anna Camp is dating Michael Johnson and she’s ready for fans to know him.

“In the middle of nowhere with no one I’d rather be with 💫,” Camp, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 23.

The Pitch Perfect actress shared a sweet snap of herself and her new man in Joshua Tree, California, making things Instagram official.

“Getting out of town…” the South Carolina native captioned the same image on her Instagram Stories.

The couple have been in the desert for two days according to the actress’ social media account, but Monday’s post is the first time Camp has mentioned her new guy.

Camp’s BFF Brittany Snow’s new husband, Tyler Stanaland, has been following Johnson, who is a member for the G-Punk band New Beat Fund for a long time. Stanaland’s groomsman Tommy D’Eliscu has also been following the musician’s social media page, which is private.

The L.A. based artist is also a recent follow for the Perfect Harmony star, who began following him and a few of Stanaland’s groomsmen — he and Snow tied the knot on March 14 — around the same time.

“When people meet us, they say, ‘You guys are weird, but it’s fun!’” Johnson said via his band’s bio page on their management’s site. “We want people to be cool with being weird, and thinking about things differently. That’s the whole vibe of our band. Just being weird and free.”

Johnson is the first man that Camp has gone Instagram official with since finalizing her divorce from Skylar Astin in August 2019.

Following their breakup, the True Blood alum revealed that she had a rocky year in an honest Instagram post to her followers on December 31.

“I just want to take some time to thank all of the incredible people who I met let alone this year, but the last decade of my life,” Camp captioned her New Year’s Eve post. “From the new friends, to the oldest of friends, to my family, and my pup. 2019 was a hell of a year and this photo was taken during a pivotal and vulnerable time of that year … Scared, lost, but feeling full of courage and hope.”

Camp filed for divorce from her Pitch Perfect costar, 32, in April 2019, after more than two years of marriage.

“We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably,” the former spouses told Us in a joint statement at the time. “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

The Wedding Year actress was previously married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.