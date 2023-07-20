Ariana Grande seemingly went on a self-improvement kick amid her marital woes.

The Wicked star, 30, dropped “likes” on several of psychotherapist Terri Cole’s Instagram posts — all about relationship must-haves and the importance of sticking to your boundaries — earlier this year.

“Never again will I be in a relationship with someone I fear,” a January post that Grande endorsed with a “heart” reads.

Several months later, Grande interacted with a May quote from Hailey Magee that states, “Imagine how different the world would be if little girls were taught to set boundaries as often as they were taught to be polite.”

Grande also dropped hearts on Cole’s advice posts about “self-abandonment in service of your relationship,” walking away from “people and situations that threaten your peace of mind [and] self-respect and communication as a “love language.”

When Cole reposted a quote from Todd Baratz onto her page earlier this year that reads, “My love language is when you communicate your feelings in a direct way so I don’t have to do the emotional labor to try and decode wtf you’re even trying to say,” Grande added another “like.”

While it is not known when exactly the “Positions” singer reacted to Cole’s posts, eagle-eyed fans did a social media deep dive amid her separation from Dalton Gomez.

“I hope she’s ok 💔,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “She could be relating [to a] previous relationship.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, July 17, that Grande and Gomez, 27, are separated after two years of marriage.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source exclusively told Us. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

While neither Grande nor Gomez have publicly addressed their relationship status, the pop star stepped out at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 16, with Wicked costar Jonathan Bailey sans wedding ring. Days later, she scrubbed images of their nuptials from her Instagram page.

A second source later told Us that Grande was “determined to move forward” with her life. The insider added: “As sad as it is, the consensus on both sides is that this is ultimately for the best. Ariana and Dalton are two very different people.”

A third source, however, told Us that Gomez is “devastated” by the breakup and “wanted the fairy tale” with Grande and wanted to work out their issues.