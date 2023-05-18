Not on the best terms? Ariana Madix offered a surprising update about where she stands with Tom Sandoval‘s parents after their split.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, May 17, Madix, 37, revealed she still hasn’t heard from Sandoval’s family after news broke about his affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

“No, not at all. Not a word,” she said, which surprised Andy Cohen following the former couple’s nearly decade-long romance. “I find it surprising, yes.”

The Florida native noted that the TomTom co-owner, 40, made an effort to get in contact with her loved ones amid the scandal. “My family considered him family and now they hate him,” she told Cohen, 54, on the after show. “He sent a really cringe text message to my brother and my brother was like, ‘This man is dead to me.’”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Madix and Sandoval had called it quits due to his infidelity. In response to the drama, Ariana’s brother, Jeremy Madix, was quick to slam Sandoval and Leviss, 28, for their behavior.

“It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to s—t on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. … Toms a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James. Sell out type lame s—t. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?”

Sandoval and Leviss, for their part, discussed their affair for the first time together on the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules.

“I was just so curious what it would feel like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew that I loved him as a friend. And I never, like, had sex like that before,” the model told cameras on Wednesday’s episode. “I should have removed myself from the situation but I didn’t have the willpower to not see him.”

After deciding not to kiss in front of the camera, Leviss admitted she had some concerns about a future with the Missouri native. “Am I really going to put my life on the line for someone who would cheat on someone that they loved so much?” she asked Sandoval. “Because then that makes me think you could be capable of doing that to me and I don’t want to get caught up in this whirlwind romance where I am blind to these things.”

Sandoval, however, reassured the California native that he was committed to her. “I can’t predict the future. Who’s to say? Maybe things will work out between Raquel and I and maybe they won’t, but when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope. I felt like, ‘Wait a minute, you aren’t washed up [and] your best days aren’t behind you,'” he shared in a confessional.

Although the pair said on screen that they would have done things differently, Ariana said she has no plans to forgive them.

“No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times on Thursday, May 18, when asked whether she was “open to filming with” Sandoval and Leviss for season 11. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion kicks off on Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET.