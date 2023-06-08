Here comes the bride? Ariana Madix is a changed woman after ex Tom Sandoval’s affair made headlines in March — but that hasn’t shifted her perspective on getting hitched.

“I still wouldn’t want a wedding,” Madix, 37, told Glamour in its June cover story published on Thursday, June 8. “For me, it’s about the marriage.”

The Vanderpump Rules star explained: “There’s something about weddings, and the fanfare, and the bachelorette. I just don’t want any of that. And I think that’s a big part of it for me.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Madix and Sandoval, 40, called it quits after nine years together. Their breakup made headlines as news broke that the TomTom cofounder was involved in a months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

Ahead of their split, the Florida native was vocal about not wanting to tie the knot despite being in a committed relationship with Sandoval.

“It’s not on the agenda for us,” Madix exclusively told Us in November 2018 when asked about a possible engagement. Sandoval, for his part, teased at the time that they will “probably never” take that step in their relationship.

After eight years together, the pair remained on the same page about their future and their decision to not walk down the aisle. “Honestly, I just think that if you’re gonna be together, you’re gonna be together forever,” Madix exclusively told Us in July 2022. “It doesn’t really matter if you have the wedding or not.”

The Something About Her cofounder continued: “I think that there’s also a lot of emphasis … placed on staying. However long [people say] they were together [makes them] considered [to be a] more successful as a couple. And I feel like … if you’re happy, stay in it, and if you’re not, you know … so, I’m happy! I’m here!”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, meanwhile, agreed, saying, “I’m happy, yeah.”

The twosome’s relationship blew up the following year after Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss, 28. Despite facing backlash for their romance, the Missouri native revealed during part 3 of the season 10 Pump Rules reunion, which aired on Wednesday, June 7, that he was “in love” with the former pageant queen.

Madix, for her part, slammed Leviss during the reunion for stabbing her in the back and hooking up with Sandoval starting in summer 2022. “You’re ugly. You’re hideous. You’re rotten. Like a moldy piece of fruit,” she quipped on Wednesday’s episode, to which Leviss agreed, saying, “I know.”

The Buying Back My Daughter actress has since moved on from the restauranteur and is in a new relationship with Daniel Wai. While speaking with Glamour, Madix teased that she could be ready for a shakeup in her life after such a rocky year.

“I think I love change,” she told the outlet. “I picked up and moved to New York with no friends and no job. I moved from New York to L.A. with no friends, no job, no money. If I picked up from L.A. and I moved … It’s like being a new version of myself.”

For now, the Bravo personality is hoping to have a drama-free few months ahead of season 11 of Pump Rules. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Can’t I just have a really fun summer where nothing bad happens, where I’m great, you know?’” Madix confessed. “Maybe this is the year.”