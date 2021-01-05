Classic mix-up! Fans have been up in arms about which Hollywood Chris deserves the No. 1 spot in their hearts — and Arnold Schwarzenegger appears to be getting in on the joke.

The Terminator star, 73, joined Chris Pratt for a virtual charity telethon on New Year’s Day and made a memorable entrance when he referred to his son-in-law, 41, as one of his fellow Avengers.

“Hello, Chris Evans, oh not Chris Evans. Sorry, I’m going to screw up this thing right from the beginning, Chris Pratt,” Schwarzenegger teased as the Parks and Recreation alum fell back in laughter. “I didn’t look at the cue cards. Sorry about that. I should know your name, I should know your name. That’s for sure. You’re my favorite son-in-law.”

Pratt, who wed Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019, replied: “I’m your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite.”

The playful diss came shortly after Pratt declared himself the superior Chris while bragging about his success in the fantasy football league he plays in with Chris Hemsworth and Evans, 39.

“What’s going on, everybody? Chris Pratt here. Guess what? My team, my fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league — if you’ve been following — I made it into the finals!” he cheered in an Instagram Story last month. “I’m in the finals! How did this happen? It’s a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is? … I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of ‘Who’s the better Chris?‘”

At the time, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor admitted that it was “very traumatic” to have been given the last spot in the draft. “Anyone who’s been picked last knows how that feels.”

The Marvel stars’ funny feud has been a topic of social media chatter for several years, but was brought to the forefront once again in October 2020 when Pratt was dubbed the “worst Hollywood Chris” by Twitter users. Some even suggested that Chris Messina take on a “16-month trial run” among the group in Pratt’s place.

Though plenty of the responses were made lightheartedly, the Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, had no time for the negativity.

“Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways,” she said in an Instagram comment defending her husband. “Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that. 🙏♥️.”

Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger also stood by Pratt’s side amid the drama. “Chris is pretty strong-boned. I don’t think anything really hits him deep down,” Patrick, 27, told Variety in November 2020. “I messaged him, and just mostly was like, ‘I hope you’re not taking this seriously.’ I don’t really know what else to say.”

The Jurassic World star and the Rock What You’ve Got writer welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla, in August 2020. Pratt also shares son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris. Shortly after Lyla’s arrival, the former governor of California gushed over his “fantastic” son-in-law.

“I’m really happy because he has been a wonderful, wonderful husband to her, and such a great son-in-law,” Arnold said during a holiday Kindergarten Cop reunion, adding that Pratt is “so easy to get along with.”