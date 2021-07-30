He’s 74! As Arnold Schwarzenegger rang in his birthday on Friday, July 30, his children took to social media to shower him with love.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you ! Have the best day ever!! 🥰♥️🙏,” Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote via Instagram alongside a selection of photos from her childhood.

Her half-brother, Joseph Baena, also shared a tribute to the Terminator actor.

“Happy Birthday Dad! I hope your pump was juicy and may your day be filled with lots of schnitzel, schnapps and stogies!!!” he wrote, sharing a photo of the father and son duo at breakfast.

The former governor has five children. He shares Katherine, 31, Christina, 30, Patrick, 27, and Christopher, 23, with his estranged wife, Maria Shriver. Joseph, 23, is the son of the Austria native and Mildred Baena. The pair welcomed him in October 1997 before the Kindergarten Cop star split from Shriver, 65, in 2011.

While Christina and Christopher don’t have public Instagram accounts, Patrick also shared a sweet shoutout to his dad.

“Happy Birthday pops! Can’t believe you became a grandpa 👴 this past year. Can’t wait to see what happens this year! . ❤️❤️,” he captioned a video of the Predator actor weightlifting. “Also… I have no idea how your 74 today & still pullin this weight. I truly hope I’m half as strong physically & mentally when I’m your age. PS: wait till end 😂🥴.”

Katherine gave another nod to her father in the comments of her brother’s post, mocking his dramatic lifting form.

“OPA!! Also why is the hitting of the chest necessary ?” the Maverick and Me author, who recently welcomed a daughter, Lyla, 11 months, with her husband, Chris Pratt, wrote. “Your dad is all about the full range of motion 💪 🎂,” a fan responded.

Over the years, the retired bodybuilder’s children have been open about their close relationship with their father. In November 2019, Joseph told Us Weekly exclusively how his dad supports his personal workout journey.

“My father’s a huge inspiration to me,” he said, sharing some specific advice the businessman has given him over the years. “[He said to] push it all the way and [add] more weight. Push it more. … [And,] I would say, you can always do more than you think you can.”