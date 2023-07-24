ASAP Rocky debuted a new song at a music festival in Miami — and fans think the performance included a not-so-hidden message for Travis Scott.

Rocky, 34, took the stage for his headlining set at Rolling Loud on Sunday, July 23, and gave fans a few teasers from his forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. He previewed three unreleased tracks during the concert, one of which quickly went viral for its unfiltered verses.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent,” Rocky raps in social media footage from the concert. “All due disrespect, I hope you take offense.”

Fans were quick to speculate online who might be the target of Rocky’s diss. Many listeners pointed to Scott, 32, who was linked to Rihanna in 2015.

“Travis Scott Vs Asap Rocky is pay per view worthy,” one fan tweeted on Sunday, while a second social media user called the beef “forced.”

As fans took sides in the supposed feud, one listener teased, “This is more disrespectful to Rihanna than anyone.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2015 that Rihanna and Scott, who worked together on “Bitch Better Have My Money,” were hooking up. At the time, the pair were spotted getting cozy at a private party in New York City.

“They were dancing extremely close. … They weren’t hiding at all,” an insider told Us.

The pair’s flame eventually fizzled out, and Scott moved on with Kylie Jenner in 2017. The on-off couple welcomed daughter Stormi and son Aire in 2018 and 2022, respectively. Nearly one year after their son’s birth, Us broke the news in January that Jenner, 25, and Scott called it quits.

Rocky, meanwhile, was friends with Rihanna for years before the duo’s relationship turned romantic. The twosome were first linked in 2019 and kept their romance under wraps until Rocky confirmed their status in a 2021 interview with GQ.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he gushed, calling Rihanna “the love of my life.”

One year later, the couple announced Rihanna’s pregnancy with a stunning maternity shoot on the streets of NYC. She gave birth to son RZA in May 2022.

“Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever. … They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2022, adding that Rihanna and Rocky “love being parents” to their baby boy.

At the time, the insider hinted that both musicians were “very open to having more kids.” While performing at the Super Bowl halftime show just three months later, Rihanna revealed she’s pregnant with baby No. 2 as she danced to a medley of her biggest hits.

“It’s so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it,” she told Entertainment Tonight of her second pregnancy in May. “I feel good. I feel energetic.”