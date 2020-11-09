Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Are Super Serious After Bonding During COVID-19

Heating up! Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s relationship is going strong, six months after the two began seeing each other.

“Ashley and G-Eazy have become super serious,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But not in terms of an engagement, marriage or a baby yet.”

The pair, who first sparked romance speculation in May weeks after Benson, 30, split from Cara Delevingne, have grown together over the past few months, thanks in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re definitely having fun and doing well,” the insider says. “They’re super comfortable with each other and have bonded a ton during the quarantine.”

The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum — and the Pretty Little Liars alum became Instagram official earlier this month.

“I MISS HALLOWEEN ALREADY 😢😢😢 🦇🦇🦇,” G-Eazy captioned a series of photos on Instagram in November of the couple dressed as Batman and Catwoman for Halloween.

The Spring Breakers actress shared photos of the pair’s couple costumes on her account, writing, “🖤🖤🖤.”

Last month, the “Everything Will Be OK” singer gushed about his girlfriend when commenting on the duo’s musical collaboration on his album, Everything’s Strange Here.

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in so many different spaces,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October. “She’s a special one. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

The pair sparked engagement rumors two months prior when the Pixels actress was spotted in August wearing a diamond ring while out at a Los Angeles grocery store.

The couple have been photographed many times out and about in L.A. since becoming an item in May. The duo spent Memorial Day together in Malibu weeks after they were seen kissing in a video posted earlier that month.

A source told Us at the time that the pair were “hanging out and seeing each other” but explained that it wasn’t serious at the time.

G-Eazy previously dated Halsey from 2017 to October 2018.

Benson, for her part, split from Delevingne, 28, in May after nearly two years of dating.