Mixing business with pleasure. Ashley Benson will lend her voice to G-Eazy‘s new project, Everything’s Strange Here.

The rapper, 31, announced the collaboration while teasing the full project via Instagram on Wednesday, June 24. As evidenced by a photo of the track list, the actress, 30, is featured on “All the Things You’re Searching For” along with Kossisko.

“’Everything’s Strange Here’ – a ten song project that encapsulates my mindset and creative inspiration over the last few months drops tomorrow night,” he wrote. “What’s been your favorite song so far?”

In April, the couple released a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” on G-Eazy’s YouTube channel.

Benson and the musician sparked relationship rumors in May following her split from Cara Delevingne. The Pretty Little Liars alum “liked” a seemingly telling tweet after she was spotted hanging out with him. “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA!” the post read. “They just need friends right now more than ever.”

Us Weekly revealed in May that the twosome “are hanging out and seeing each other, but it’s not serious.”

Benson’s sister, Shaylene Benson, hinted last month that the Days of Our Lives alum’s musical partnership with G-Eazy turned romantic. “It’s okay if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists. And if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “I mean a lot of people meet through working together and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no ones [sic] business.”

After being spotted holding hands in Los Angeles and spending Memorial Day together, the Spring Breakers star brought the “No Limit” rapper to Shaylene’s wedding earlier this month. The bride, 31, shared photos and videos of the duo at the celebration on Friday, June 19.

Meanwhile, Delevingne, 27, defended Ashley’s right to move on after their breakup. “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” the model declared on her Instagram Story in May. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”