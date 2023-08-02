Gabby Windey got plenty of support from Bachelor Nation after announcing her relationship with a woman.

Windey, 32, took to social media on Wednesday, August 2, to discuss her current romance. “It’s hard to get it out all right now but I know everyone’s been really curious about who I’m dating,” she said about writer and comedian Robby Hoffman in an Instagram Story video. “You know I love to stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready, because it is a larger conversation — because I’m dating a girl.”

She added: “[I’m] in a relationship like I feel like I’ve never had before. But I wanted to tell you guys because I always just want to live my life honestly and have you all along with me.”

Former stars of the hit ABC reality series rallied around Windey amid the personal news.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is currently sparking split speculation with fiancé Jason Tartick, wrote in the comments section, “Needed this love story!!”

Meanwhile, Becca Tilley gushed in response after previously coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. “We love a girls girl 🥰❤️,” Tilley, 34, who went public with girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko in May 2022, wrote.

Rachel Recchia praised Windey after the duo costarred in season 19 of The Bachelorette, writing, “Love you with my entire heart and soul 🤍.”

The comments section also included a sweet message from Nate Mitchell about his “love” for the announcement. Ben Higgins, for his part, replied, “Well son of a biscuit this is real beautiful.”

The current Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, was thrilled by Windey’s update, adding, “LOVEEE!!! so happy for you gabby 💓🥹.” Mike Johnson joined in on the love fest as well, writing, “Love is truly in the air 😍.”

Rachel Kirkconnell, who is currently dating Matt James, noted that she is “so happy” by Windey’s news.

Before going public with Hoffman, Windey documented her search for love on The Bachelorette. She walked away in the September 2022 finale engaged to Erich Schwer — which took a turn once filming wrapped.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” Windey explained two months later while competing on Dancing With the Stars.

At the time, Windey discussed how “hard” it was to part ways with Schwer, 30. “Thank you for acknowledging that. And ultimately, I’m just grateful that I was able to do it on my own terms and when I was ready,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “It was just a new experience overall — being so public and being thrown into this. I think now it’s just kind of trying to move forward.”

Windey has since said that Schwer wasn’t aware of the new woman in her life.

“Knowing how people cared, I just want to be honest. I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth,” she said on Wednesday’s episode of The View. “I don’t want to do it to myself or my girlfriend or other people who really care about me and feel like they know me.”