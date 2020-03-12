Peter Weber’s Friends Haven’t Heard From Him Since Bachelor Finale

Flying under the radar. Peter Weber has been “keeping quiet” after the explosive season finale of The Bachelor aired on Tuesday, March 10.

The pilot, 28, experienced his fair share of ups and downs while looking for love on the popular ABC reality series this year — but nothing was more dramatic than his fiery conversation with his mother, Barbara Weber, during the live final episode. After her son called off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, Barbara expressed her disappointment in his decision to pursue a relationship with runner up Madison Prewett.

“A lot of Peter’s friends haven’t heard from him since the finale. He’s been keeping quiet,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Barb has been receiving messages of support from those close to her.”

During their tense discussion in front of The Bachelor‘s live studio audience, Barbara reiterated that she firmly believed that Peter and Madison, 23, weren’t a good match. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she said to host Chris Harrison on Tuesday night. “Everyone that knows him knows it’s not going to work.”

While Peter defended his choice and fought for his love for the Alabama native, his mother doubled down on her criticism in an interview with Life & Style two days after the heated final episode.

“There’s nothing to apologize for,” the matriarch explained, adding that she would “absolutely not” extend the olive branch to Madison. “She never ever mentioned how sorry she was to Hannah Ann for what had happened. You know, Hannah Ann was hurt, of course, but she never even apologized to her. So, [there are] two people that, I guess, unfortunately, need apologies.”

Though it was clear that she felt no regrets for her strong words about her son’s potential new flame, Barbara admitted that “the whole family” was on her side.

“Everyone thinks it was just me … but it wasn’t just me,” she told the publication. “It’s not that we did not like Madison … I don’t know her well enough to form an opinion on such.”

Peter, for his part, has yet to break his silence on the heated end to his dramatic Bachelor season. However, his 23-year-old ex-fiancée thanked fans for their support after the “difficult experience.”

“I made a commitment to myself to be consistent, genuine, and truthful through this journey and I remained that way to the very end,” Hannah Ann wrote via Instagram after the two-part season finale aired.