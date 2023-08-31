Gabby Windey is happily coupled up with comedy writer Robby Hoffman, but she hasn’t heard from any of her exes about her new love — including ex-fiancé Erich Schwer.

“Nothing, not a peep. [I] haven’t heard a word,” Windey, 32, said during the Wednesday, August 30, episode of Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast. “Yeah, from, like, a lot of my previous ex-boyfriends, I haven’t heard anything [either].”

She continued: “I think either they’re all taking it personally or, I have noticed, that … [no one] is texting me directly, whereas [when I was on] Dancing With the Stars or Bachelor/Bachelorette, my phone would blow up after anything.”

While Windey is “so happy” with Hoffman, 33, she thinks there’s definitely “something going on.” She added: “I cannot understand men, but I’m sure it’s personal and their egos [are] hurt. That’s all I know about them!”

Windey introduced the world to Hoffman on August 2, sharing photos of the couple via Instagram and discussing their relationship during an interview on The View.

“It just felt so right,” she explained during the roundtable interview, reflecting on the early days of her five-month romance with Hoffman. “Obviously, it’s about sexuality, but it’s also the person I met. Like, she is so special. She makes me feel so safe, so loved. Like a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows, so now it’s like, ‘Yeah, exactly.’”

When Joy Behar asked whether Windey plans to keep dating women exclusively, Windey hinted that she might, but she’s currently focused on how happy Hoffman makes her. “I think so. I think it’s just, like, my girl,” Windey explained before noting that she hadn’t yet told Schwer, 30, about her new relationship.

Windey made her Bachelor Nation debut during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2022. She then became the co-lead of The Bachelorette season 19 alongside Rachel Recchia.

During the September 2022 season finale, Windey got engaged to Schwer, but the duo called it quits less than two months after the episode aired. In December 2022, Windey exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Schwer weren’t “each other’s people” in the end.

“I don’t wanna sound dismissive at all because, you know, leaving the show you really do want, hope and think that this is The One for you,” she continued. “I’m so ready to find my forever person, but I know now that it’s gonna come with time and I want it to be the right person, not just a person.”

Schwer, for his part, said he would “never” take back his relationship with Windey even though it didn’t work out. “The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people — it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did.”

Following his split from Windey, Schwer moved on with model Elizabeth Turner.