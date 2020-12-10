No thorns here! Madison Prewett revealed where she stands with ex Peter Weber and his current girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, after their dramatic Bachelor breakup.

“I haven’t talked to her or Peter in a while,” Prewett, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 10, while promoting the World Vision Gift catalog. “But, you know, I see them from afar and they seem so happy and so in love.”

The former Bachelor contestant was the runner-up on season 24 of the ABC series. After Weber, 29, proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, and then called off their engagement ahead of the After the Final Rose special in March, he declared his love for Prewett. The two briefly rekindled their romance two days after the finale, but never officially got back together.

Us broke the news in April that Weber was dating Flanagan, 28, who finished fifth on his season, after the pair quarantined in Chicago together amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Prewett, there are no hard feelings between the trio.

“I’m really, really excited for them. They were both two people that were very special to me in that season of my life,” the Auburn University graduate told Us. “And so, I still just wish them the best and I’m just very excited for them.”

Prewett noted that she does “still keep in touch with, like, pretty much all the girls,” including fellow finalist Sluss, 24.

“It’s been good. Just keeping in touch with everyone,” she added. “I haven’t kept in touch with them, but again, just, you know, wishing them the best from afar.”

The former college athlete, who was spotted on a date with NBA star Michael Porter Jr. in October, revealed that she does not regret anything she did while on the dating series.

“I could say that there might be some things that I would do differently, but now looking at it as a whole, I think that everything happens for a reason,” she explained. “And I think that it worked out the way it was supposed to work out. I’ve learned a whole lot, I’ve grown a whole lot, and that to me is one of the most valuable and important things.”

Prewett has kept herself busy since her time on The Bachelor, most recently joining forces with World Vision to inspire people to “give a gift and change a life” by buying holiday presents from the World Vision Gift catalog. The gifts enrich communities that are less fortune than others.

“World Vision is doing so much and just has the biggest heart to really just provide people with the tools that they need to overcome poverty. And they do that,” she told Us. “[With the catalog] you can give gifts that empower kids for healthier lives and futures. You can give a goat, you can give them alpacas, you can do child sponsorship, you can do the emergency food kits. There’s so many gifts, different gifts that you can purchase.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi