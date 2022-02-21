Not on good terms? After Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux announced that he was the father of Dani Soares‘ daughter, Daisy Kelliher weighed in on her individual relationships with her former costars.

“[I speak to] Dani all the time. She’s doing great. I would wish she was closer that I could kind of physically support her and I’d love to meet Lilly,” Daisy exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. “Jean-Luc recently blocked me. So that’s that.”

The chief stew admitted that she had no idea why Jean-Luc chose to remove her from his social media feed.

“We never really kept in touch, but it had nothing to do with Dani and JL. I’m happy to support JL as well if he needed it, but we weren’t friends during the show. We were different ages [and had] different interests,” she noted. “So, we had no reason to [but] without malice. I think after his recent [paternity confirmation] post, I don’t know, maybe he blocked everyone. But he definitely blocked me anyway.”

Viewers saw sparks fly between Dani and Jean-Luc when they both joined season 2 of the hit Bravo series. Ahead of the reunion, the second stew revealed that she was expecting a child and later claimed that Jean-Luc was the father.

“Let’s put it this way. This baby was made during the season while we had cameras 24/7 with us and I only slept with one guy,” she said during the June 2021 special. “He hasn’t supported me at all in any way. He thinks it is not his child and he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.”

Jean-Luc, who wasn’t able to attend the reunion with the rest of his cast members, later recorded a message to his ex while speaking with host Andy Cohen.

“Dani, what we had on the show for me was real. I don’t care what anybody says, even now that we’re going through what we are going through. What I felt for you, and the time that we had, was genuine. Everything that I ever said to you was true,” he emotionally said to the camera. “The fact that we are at where we are now, I am really sorry and I would assume to say that most of it is my fault.”

At the time, Jean-Luc noted that he asked for a DNA test to confirm the paternity.

“With that being said, I want to be there for you,” he continued in his speech. “Though you may not want anything to do with me because of me asking you for a paternity test, that’s something that I can get over. But what I can’t get over if this is my child is not being there for her.”

Earlier this year, Jean-Luc confirmed that he was the father of Dani’s child.

“I’m happy and proud to say sweet and beautiful Lilly Rose is my daughter,” he wrote via Instagram in January, seven months after Dani welcomed their daughter. “Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability. This is imperative [to work out] for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life.”

In a statement to Us, Daisy explained that she “had no reaction to the news” because she always knew what the results would be. Meanwhile, Dani pointed out that “actions speak louder than words” in response to Jean-Luc’s post.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 returns to Bravo with a supersized premiere on Monday, February 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp

