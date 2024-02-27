Bethenny Frankel is firing back at Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, for calling her a “troll” after she claimed the athlete is a “peacock” in his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child’s defense, particularly when they’re asked about it,” Frankel, 53, explained during the Monday, February 26, episode of her “Just B” podcast. “I just wish he would’ve expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult. As we teach our kids, it’s better to express ourselves than just criticize.”

The former Real Housewives of New York City star quipped: “Calling me a troll is amazing clickbait and yay for Travis Kelce’s dad.”

Frankel previously claimed in a February Instagram clip that Travis’ “peacock” personality is a problem because his girlfriend, Swift, 34, is “certainly a peacock.” Frankel argued that usually there “can only be one peacock in a relationship.”

When Ed saw the video, he took to Facebook on Friday, February 23, and asked, “Who TF is this troll?” slamming Frankel for seemingly saying his son’s relationship was doomed.

Frankel, however, argued on Monday that she “wasn’t even criticizing their relationship,” she told her listeners, “I was saying, usually there’s only one peacock in a relationship.”

The former reality star explained that when she dated a peacock, who she classified as “very over the top, very loud and gregarious and needed to be the center of attention,” it didn’t work, as she is also a strong personality.

“I stand by that. I think that’s who Travis is,” Frankel said of the term peacock, claiming that when Ed clapped back at her it was similar to when Travis, 34, yelled at his coach Andy Reid in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII game earlier in the month. At the time, Travis was publicly criticized for his outburst and later apologized for being out of line.

Frankel alleged, “I did not mention [Travis] pushing his coach, which is a physical expression versus using your words and having a conversation. Which is kind of like what his dad did. He used an insult instead of using his intellect.”

She noted that for Travis’ “dad to get into is also just funny,” calling Ed’s response “just a little absurd.” Frankel added that the story did make headlines, quipping, “Sorry not sorry.”

Frankel further stated that “Swifties can come for me, but I’m going to defend myself when I have said they’re in my Mount Rushmore of couples.” She reminded her listeners that she previously praised Travis and Swift, who have been dating since summer 2023, for their power couple status, but that doesn’t change the fact she thinks it might not end well.

“I literally think he’s a peacock and there are two peacocks in this relationship and it usually doesn’t work. I’m allowed to think that,” Frankel continued. “I don’t have to think they’re getting married and spending their lives together. I hope that they do if that’s what they want.”