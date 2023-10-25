Beyoncé put her love on top when it came to celebrating Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian, 43, took to social media on Tuesday, October 24, to share all the bouquets of flowers she received for her birthday from her family and friends — including one from Beyoncé herself.

“Kim, Have a beautiful birthday,” the singer, 42, who also sent a gorgeous arrangement of white flowers, wrote on a card. “Hope you are surrounded by joy. All my love, B.”

Kardashian’s two oldest children — daughter North, 10, and son Saint, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — sent bouquets as well, along with pals Vanessa Bryant and Simon Huck. (Kardashian and West are also parents of daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 3.)

On Kim’s actual birthday — which was Saturday, October 21 — she celebrated at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills with sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Mom Kris Jenner was also in attendance alongside other A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons, Ivanka Trump and more.

Beyoncé may not have made an appearance at the star-studded bash, but she certainly wanted Kardashian to feel the love. The women have been friends for years, but hit a snag in 2016 when West, 46, made headlines for blasting the Grammy winner and her husband, Jay-Z, during a Sacramento concert.

At the time, West alleged that Queen Bey only agreed to perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards if she won Video of the Year for “Formation.” West also called out Jay Z, 53, for not returning his phone calls after Kim’s was robbed in Paris earlier that month, saying, “Jay Z, call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man.”

Jay-Z addressed West’s claims during an appearance on the “Rap Radar” podcast that August, revealing that his major issue stemmed from West mentioning Beyoncé on stage. (In addition to Blue Ivy, now 11, Beyoncé and Jay-Z share twins Rumi and Sur, whom they welcomed in June 2017.)

“But what really hurt me was, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it,” he explained. “Kanye’s my little brother. He’s talked about me 100 times. He made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me. That’s a real, real problem. And he knows it’s a problem.”

The “99 Problems” rapper added that West “knows that he crossed the line” and that West will “say things and he’s wrong a lot of times and he’ll confront it.”

In 2017, West parted ways with Jay-Z’s streaming platform, Tidal, over a money dispute after he claimed he was owed a bonus for bringing 1.5 million new subscribers to the platform. The following year, Jay-Z explained that he and West have a “complicated relationship” on an appearance of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, saying the duo were “beyond friends.” ”

“It’s still your sibling forever, it’s my brother. We don’t come from the same mom and dad but I watched Kanye from without an album,” he explained during the April 2018 interview. “The thing I respect about him is that he’s the same person. He interrupted our studio session and stood on the table and started rapping, and we were like, ‘Could you please get down?’ And he was like, ‘No! I am the savior of Chicago!’ He didn’t have a record.”

After multiple reports that West was planning to sue Jay-Z, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019 that the twosome — along with Kardashian and Beyoncé — hung out together in the VIP section of the party at Diddy’s 50th birthday party earlier that month. “They greeted each other and seemed friendly and happy to see each other. The Carters and the Wests were all in a section behind Diddy and his family,” the insider said at the time.

Meanwhile, Kardashian — who finalized her divorce from West in November 2022 after six years of marriage — has continued to vocalize her support for Beyoncé. In September, she and Khloé, 29, Kris, 67, North and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 11, attended the “Halo” artist’s birthday concert in Los Angeles stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

“On our way to see the birthday girl!” Kim captioned an Instagram Story video that showed the group singing along to Beyoncé’s 2013 hit “Drunk in Love.”