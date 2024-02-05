Bijou Phillips stepped out for a Grammys event as she navigates the aftermath of her estranged ex Danny Masterson’s prison sentencing.

“I’m doing good,” Phillips, 43, told E! News at a 2024 Grammys viewing party on Sunday, February 4. The actress and model went on to add that she has formed a “great little team” with her and Masterson’s daughter, Fianna, 9.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson, whom she wed in 2011, days after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for guilty charges of forceable rape.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” her attorney, Lauzon Paluch, said in a statement to TMZ at the time. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Masterson was first accused of sexual assault in 2017, with multiple women claiming the That ‘70s Show alum assaulted them in the early 2000s. Masterson maintained his innocence as other accusations surfaced. He was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear in June 2020 and pleaded not guilty the following January.

Masterson’s initial trial ended in a mistrial in November 2022 after the jury failed to reach a verdict. Following his second trial last spring, the actor was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape in May 2023 and sentenced to prison that September. He began his 30-year prison sentence in December 2023.

Last month, a judge denied Masterson bail, claiming he has “every incentive to flee,” and the former TV star was moved to a maximum-security prison in California.

In the wake of his sentencing, Masterson granted Phillips full custody of their daughter, which is what she requested in her September 2023 divorce filing.

Masterson’s scandal has only brought Phillips and Fianna closer. Ahead of the holidays, Phillips shared a sweet Instagram Story photo of Fianna decorating gingerbread cookies in December 2023. That same month, Phillips shared several photos of her “most needed vacation” to the Bahamas with fans via Instagram.

Phillips has also parted ways with the Church of Scientology following Masterson’s legal drama, with a source exclusively telling Us last month that she “quietly left the religion.” The insider added: “But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t talk to her friends and family still in Scientology.”

For now, Phillips is looking to “put the whole sordid mess behind her and concentrate on building a new chapter,” another source noted.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).