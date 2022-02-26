A simple way to look at it? While foreign affairs can be difficult for many individuals to comprehend, Bill Maher broke down the current Russian invasion using a Kim Kardashian and Kanye West metaphor.

“[There’s] a lot of heavy news, right? A lot of s—t we’ve got to talk about tonight and, you know, there’s war in Europe and we didn’t think this would happen. But [Vladimir] Putin, goddamn it, he did it. He invaded Ukraine,” Maher, 66, said during his Real Time With Bill Maher monologue on Friday, February 25. “Look, for those of you who only know me from the clips they show on TMZ, it’s like Russia is Kanye and the Ukraine is Kim Kardashian and NATO is Pete Davidson.”

Russian troops invaded their democratic neighbor — who previously were members of the Soviet Union — on Thursday, February 24, after learning of their intentions to join international peacekeeping organization NATO. To explain the analogy, the comedian drew poignant parallels to the 41-year-old Skims mogul’s ongoing divorce.

“It just drives Russia crazy. Today, they demanded Billie Eilish‘s apology to Travis Scott,” Maher joked, referencing the 44-year-old rapper’s feud with the “Bad Guy” songstress earlier this year. (West previously alleged Eilish, 20, dissed Scott, 30, when she stopped a concert to check on a fan’s health. She responded by noting that she “literally never said a thing about Travis.”)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Since then, West has continually objected to the proceedings, publicly expressing his desires for a reconciliation for himself and their four kids. (The twosome share North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.)

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” the “Heartless” performer claimed during a November 2021 appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Kardashian has since moved on with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, whom she was first linked to in October 2021.

“Kim and Pete are very much excited about what the future holds for them as a couple,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week, noting the pair haven’t had the “easiest” time amid West’s public pleas and social media disses. “They’re refusing to let it derail or distract them as a couple. The current circumstances make it awkward for them to shout their relationship from the rooftops … [but they are] overly public about how they’re progressing.”

The insider added: “She adores Pete [and] they’re spending as much time together as they can … [Things are] moving quickly in their own way.”

