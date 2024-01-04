Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are proof that Bachelor in Paradise works.

Jade and Tanner, fresh off Chris Soules and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, joined the beach spinoff during 2015’s season 2. They went on the season’s first date, which kickstarted their connection.

“I loved Paradise because of the quality time you got with people. I spent more time with Tanner in two days than I did with Chris Soules in seven weeks, you know?” Jade exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021, revealing how she knew Tanner was The One. “He actually was supposed to go back to work. He had told his work, ‘I’m just going to go for a little bit and then I’ll be back.’ And he had to make a call and be like, ‘I’m going to stay, sorry, like, fire me if you have to fire me.’”

At that point, Jade realized how “committed” Tanner was to their relationship, which allowed her to “fully open up” and “try to make this work.”

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

Tanner proposed to Jade during the Bachelor in Paradise season finale, which aired in September 2015. They wed one year later before going on to expand their family.

Keep scrolling to revisit Jade and Tanner’s complete relationship timeline:

2015

While Jade kept an open mind about potential dates when she arrived on Bachelor in Paradise, Tanner was locked in on meeting his now-wife. Jade invited Tanner on the season’s first one-on-one date, and they spent the entire show deepening their relationship. Jade later revealed that they suffered a pregnancy loss during production.

After Tanner proposed during the season 2 finale, Jade relocated to his native Kansas City.

January 2016

Jade and Tanner, who dubbed themselves “Janner,” wed in a televised ceremony.

“I just want to make sure that that doesn’t take away from the sacred feeling of a wedding,” Jade told Us in late 2015 about getting married on camera. “But we’d gotten such a huge positive response from America about our engagement, so I know that it’s something that they are invested in and would like to see.”

August 2017

Jade announced in March that she was pregnant with their first baby. Daughter Emerson, nicknamed “Emmy,” arrived five months later.

Related: BiP’s Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper’s Sweetest Family Photos Tolbert party of five! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert found love on Bachelor in Paradise before welcoming their three children together. Roper and Tolbert wed in January 2016 during a televised ceremony. The pair’s daughter, Emmy, was born in August 2017, nearly two years before baby No. 2 joined the family. Roper gave birth to their eldest son, […]

December 2018

Jade, Tanner and Emmy moved away from KC, settling in California. Three years later, they moved to Orange County.

July 2019

Emmy became a big sister one year later when Jade and Tanner’s eldest son, Brooks, was born.

“I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” Jade wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not at all what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely.”

Jade’s water had broken 75 minutes before Brooks was delivered. “I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet,” she added at the time. “It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby.”

November 2020

During the coronavirus pandemic, Jade found out she was pregnant with baby No. 3. Son Reed arrived in November.

August 2023

In March 2022, Jade told Us that she had mixed feelings about having another baby with Tanner. Less than one year later, they found out they were expecting again. Jade suffered a miscarriage in August.

“It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family,” she wrote via Instagram. “While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

Jade and Tanner named their stillborn son Beau.