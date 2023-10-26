Blac Chyna’s split from ex-fiancé Tyga had a major impact on her finding love with Rob Kardashian.

“That whole situation alone was kind of crazy for me,” Chyna, 35, admitted on the Thursday, October 26, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I never really talked about this.”

Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — revealed that she and Kim Kardashian were “really good friends” before drama began to unfold between herself and the Kardashian family.

“Then her little sister [Kyle Jenner] started talking to Tyga, which was kind of crazy because she was underage,” Chyna continued. “Everybody, kind of, came at me and started attacking me. Nobody’s seen the betrayal that went on behind my back of me talking to somebody, Kim, and then her little sister — who she has no control over — started talking to my fiancé. Then I get attacked. How does that work?”

Chyna and Tyga — born Michael Stevenson — started dating in 2011 and got engaged after welcoming their son, King Cairo, in October 2012. Chyna said on the podcast that she and Tyga split after things “ran its course.” Tyga, now 33, moved on with Kylie, now 26, in 2014.

Chyna reflected on the “crazy” series of events, noting on Thursday’s podcast that the “whole thing” between her and Rob, 36, made it “even more wild.”

“Rob would hit me up on the DM,” she recalled, adding that she was initially apprehensive about engaging. “Then, I started talking to him.”

Chyna was quick to realize that Rob was “really cool.” She added, “We just fell in love and then we had Dream.”

The former couple debuted their relationship via social media in January 2016. Rob proposed to Chyna in April of that year. By May, they were expecting their first child together. Rob and Chyna’s daughter, Dream, was born in January 2017, one month after the duo called off their engagement. Rob and Chyna officially split in early 2017.

“As crazy as things may seem in the beginning, I’m just glad I was always relaxed and calm,” Chyna told podcast host Nick Viall on Thursday. “Now I have my Kingy and my Dreamy and they just really helped shape the woman that I am today. I’m so grateful for them.”

One thing that was off limits for Chyna to discuss during the podcast episode was her defamation lawsuit against Kim, Kylie, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. She initially sued the family in 2017, seeking more than $100 million in damages after claiming that her ex’s relatives played a role in the cancellation of the pair’s E! show, Rob & Chyna. In May 2022, a judge ruled in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favor and the suit was dropped.

Since then, Chyna has offered rare insight into where she stands in her coparenting relationships with Rob and Tyga.

“With Robert and Michael, it’s never been, like, no bad blood, you know what I mean, or nothing negative,” she told the Daily Mail in March. “It was just, like, two different people in two different paths. One day, those paths had collided, you know, that’s how we got the babies.”

Chyna, however, filed a “petition to determine parental relationship” against Tyga in August, asking for joint custody of their son. Multiple outlets confirmed earlier this month that Tyga filed for sole custody and requested Chyna be given “reasonable visitation.”