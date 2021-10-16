Bachelor Nation pals forever! Fresh off the October finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 7, the cast has come out of hiding for a night on the town with their fellow show alums — including past couples and fan-favorites.

“On a scale of 1-10 how weird is Bachelor Nation 😂,” Blake Horstmann, who previously appeared on BiP season 6, shared a group snap via Instagram on Friday, October 15. He also included the hashtags “trytonotmakethedatingtreeonthispic.” “thomasistall” and “theansweristoomanyzeros” in his post.

In the photo, taken at Blended Festival in San Diego, California, Horstmann, 32, is seen hanging out with his ex Becca Kufrin and her new love, Thomas Jacobs. Jacobs, 29, for his part, also reunited with his former TV flame, Katie Thurston. Abigail Heringer, Noah Erb, Hannah Godwin and fiancé Dylan Barbour, Casandra Suarez and John Hersey also attended the festivities.

In response to the Bachelorette season 14 alum’s question on his social media post, several of the other attendees and Bachelor fan-favorites commented their answers.

Thurston, 30, for her part, added, “10. Solid,” while Elyse Dehlbom wrote, “Lol 10 of course.”

The Colorado native later shared the same group snap onto his Instagram Story, commenting, “This isn’t weird.” Then, the Bachelorette season 17 lead reposted it onto her Instagram, writing, “Small cult of weirdos.”

Horstmann — who previously competed on the 31-year-old Minnesota native’s season — briefly rekindled his onscreen romance with Kufrin before her BiP stint, though the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host has asserted the pair were just pals.

“Blake and I have always been friends. We’ve always been supportive of one another,” the Bourdon founder said on an August episode of the “Click Bait” podcast. “In terms of the ‘talking,’ yeah, we’ve been in touch very sporadically, but nothing that I would say would warrant … a potential relationship.”

Weeks later, the “Behind the Rose” podcast host hinted there was more to the story.

“Honestly, at this point, it’s just, like, something I don’t know if I even want to waste my breath. I just feel, like, at this point, it’s just a waste of time,” Horstmann revealed during a September episode of his “Behind the Rose” podcast. “Listen, I was hurt by the podcast [interview]. … Like, you said, it’s no secret that we were hanging out prior. I don’t think it was some secret — like, [it] wasn’t at all. More than anything, I was hurt by it.”

He continued, “I think the people — my friends — certainly know the truth. I think most of the people in Bachelor world know the truth, her friends sure as s–t know the truth. So it’s like, it is what it is.”

Since the former publicist’s time on the Paradise beach, she’s since rekindled her onscreen romance with the San Diego native.

“You know what they say…Third time’s a charm,” Kufrin captioned an Instagram video of the pair, shortly after the BiP finale aired. “I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life @thomasajacobs.”