Blake Lively is on a high after living out one of her childhood dreams.

Lively, 36, delighted in hanging out with four of the five original members of ‘Nsync — Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez — at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City on Monday, July 22.

After Bass, 45, shared a photo capturing the moment via Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, the mom-of-four posted Bass’ snap to Instagram Stories with her own gushing recollection of the event.

“No one will ever know what this moment meant to me. No. One. Ever.” the actress, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, wrote. “I am living in a simulation. My face knows it. Happiest human ever.”

The photo showed the four bandmates posing for a photo at the premiere alongside Lively and Reynolds, 47, who stars as Deadpool in the upcoming Marvel film.

Lively continued: “Thank you @lancebass @realjoeyfatone @iamckirkpatrick @jcchasezofficial. And to my husband @vancityreynolds for being the most romantic person on the planet and making all of my dreams come true last night via @deadpoolmovie. 10 year old, and also 36 year old me is sobbing.”

Notably absent from the group shot was the band’s other member, Justin Timberlake, who is currently touring his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Europe.

Lively, who was accompanied on the premiere’s red carpet with her BFF, Gigi Hadid, has been a dedicated advocate for her husband’s new film as global promotions continue ahead of its July 26 release. This comes as the Green Lantern star prepares for the release of her own new film, It Ends With Us, which hits cinemas on August 9.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lively posted a heart-warming Instagram tribute to Reynolds’ work in Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees the two superheroes teaming up to defeat a common enemy.

“Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds,” Lively wrote in reference to her husband of 12 years. “I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.”

The New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine brought out a string of celebrities including Madonna, who attended in a rare red carpet outing with her 11-year-old twins, Stella and Estere.

N’Sync’s hit 2000 song “Bye Bye Bye” is featured on the film’s soundtrack, though Bass is waiting for a call-up to work with the film studio in a more major way.

“Still waiting for our call to join the X-Force,” Bass captioned his Instagram photo with Lively and Reynolds. “Your move, @marvelstudios.”