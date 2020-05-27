The jokes keep coming! Blake Lively trolled her husband, Ryan Reynolds, after a funny fake photo of him in stars and stripes underwear surfaced online on Tuesday, May 26.

“Please stop stealing my personal photos,” Lively, 32, wrote via Instagram on a Photoshopped image of Reynolds, 43, posted by Ronald McDonkey.

In the photo, the Deadpool star is lying on a grocery store conveyor belt wearing American flag briefs. He is also in a crop top with the word “Fun” written across it and has a large leg tattoo and ink on his belly that says “ride.”

“☺️☺️☺️😉🥰,” the A Simple Favor actress added in the comments section.

The couple, who share daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and a third little one born in summer 2019, have a history of poking fun at one another. Their jokes have continued amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Reynolds teased that his wife and daughters weren’t his No. 1 choice of people to quarantine with. The Pokémon Detective Pikachu actor joked that it “was a toss-up” choosing between his two different families while appearing on a May episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Should I quarantine with my publicly facing family or my secret family in Denmark? … I miss [my Denmark family] very much right now,” he explained.

A week prior, the Gossip Girl alum put her husband on blast for his quarantine hairstyle. The actress shared photos of Reynolds with a tiny ponytail on the back of his neck in April and then made fun of his locks.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” Lively wrote via her Instagram Story.

Reynolds fired back on his Instagram Story, writing, “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work, so…”

During an appearance on the Today show on April 24, Hugh Jackman got in on the fun — and revealed that he’s been worried about Lively being stuck with Reynolds amid stay-at-home restrictions.

“We’ve been reaching out to Blake,” the Greatest Showman actor, 51, said. “We talk to her ‘cause can you imagine quarantine, stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So we’re really reaching out.”