Send help? Hugh Jackman poked fun at his nemesis Ryan Reynolds, joking that his quarantine with wife Blake Lively has to be miserable for the actress.

“We’ve been reaching out to Blake,” the Greatest Showman star, 51, quipped during a Friday, April 24, appearance on Today. “We talk to her ‘cause can you imagine quarantine, stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So we’re really reaching out.”

Jackman went on to claim that Lively, 32, and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, were fundamental to bringing the actors together for the All In Challenge. The X-Men Origins: Wolverine costars announced on Monday, April 20, that their “feud” was temporarily halted in an effort to support those in need of food and supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is not over. But look, we’re in extraordinary times,” the Australia native explained on Friday. “Deb actually said to me, ‘Really, this is a time to rethink all that and maybe it’s time to build a bridge.’ I wasn’t ready for that, but then Blake reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the All In Challenge.”

Jackman then noted that he and Reynolds, 43, plan to organize a lemonade stand together. “That’s how much I really wanna support the frontline workers and make sure people have food and all of that sort of thing,” he said of the joint venture.

Proceeds from their fundraiser will benefit No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which goes toward Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

Jackman revealed earlier this month that his beef with Reynolds began because of his friendship with Scarlett Johansson, whom the Deadpool star was married to from 2008 to 2011. “I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’” he recalled to The Daily Beast on April 16.

The Proposal actor tied the knot with Lively in 2012. The couple share three daughters.

