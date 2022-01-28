An interesting development? Brad Pitt and Lykke Li recently had fans convinced they were more than just friends — but multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the pair are strictly platonic.

The 35-year-old “I Follow Rivers” artist — who shares 6-year-old son Dion with ex Jeff Bhasker — and the 58-year-old Oklahoma native sparked dating rumors earlier this month when they were reportedly spotted together at a restaurant in Hollywood but the Golden Globe winner isn’t off the market yet.

“They are not dating, they are friendly neighbors, but nothing romantic is going on,” a source exclusively tells Us.

Pitt’s new pal, however, has previously made it known that she’s a major fan of his ex Angelina Jolie. “You used to love, you used to love, even the bad, my crazy yeah,” the “Little Bit” singer captioned a throwback snap of the Eternals actress, 46, via Instagram in November 2018.

The Sweden native’s pro-Jolie post wasn’t the only time she referenced the actress. “Nu trotsar vi vädret göteborg #sosadsosexy,” the performer captioned an August 2018 pic of the Salt star. (The caption translates to “Now we defy the weather, Gothenburg.”)

Pitt exchanged vows with the Oscar winner in 2014 after 10 years together, but Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. The pair — who share kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — were declared legally single in 2019 but have since been locked in a heated custody battle. Amid his divorce, Pitt briefly dated Nicole Poturalski in 2020, but he’s still searching for his perfect match.

“[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term,” an insider previously told Us in December 2021. “The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about.”

Before he was linked to the “Sadness is a Blessing” performer, Pitt was rumored to be dating his friend Alia Shawkat in November 2019 — but she’s continued to deny a romance was brewing.

“It was so weird. Now it’s like a weird dream, where I’m like, ‘Did that happen?’ … [Brad] had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that s–t,” the Search Party actress, 32, recalled in a New Yorker profile earlier this month. “I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

More recently, the Fight Club star was linked to Andra Day, who also shot down the claims.

“We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day,” the “Rise Up” songstress, 37, told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “Oh, my gosh, child … we’ve never met. He’s great, though. Super talented. Wonderful.”

