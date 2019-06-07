Bradley Cooper Thanked Irina Shayk for ‘Putting Up’ With Him Before Split

Only months before his split with Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper praised the supermodel’s patience with him.

The sweet shoutout came in February as Cooper, 44, accepted the 2019 BAFTA Award for Original Music for his work with Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson in 2018’s A Star Is Born, a film he also directed, cowrote and starred in.

“Most of all, I have to thank Irina for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year,” he said during his acceptance speech.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, June 6, that the couple had gone their separate ways following more than four years of dating. “They split, but she is still staying at his house for now,” the source said.

The source also revealed that the split is “complicated because of the baby,” referring to Cooper and Shayk’s 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

The actor and director started dating Shayk, 33, in April 2015 after the end of his relationship with Suki Waterhouse and Shayk’s split from Cristiano Ronaldo. They made their red carpet debut more than a year later, and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed she was pregnant while walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris in November 2016.

One day before the split made headlines, a separate source revealed that the duo hadn’t been “getting along for a while” and were “not in a great place,” nearly a month after Shayk attended the 2019 Met Gala without Cooper. (A rep for the Alias alum attributed his Met Gala absence to a conflict with his producorial work on the upcoming film Joker.)

On Thursday, in the wake of the breakup, Shayk was spotted enjoying a pedicure at a Malibu nail salon and leaving Cooper’s house with luggage as she headed to Los Angeles International Airport.

The Russia native has never been married; Cooper was married to actress Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007.

