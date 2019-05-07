He was missed! Bradley Cooper was unable to attend the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, with his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, due to a work conflict.

A rep for the actor-director, 44, told USA Today that he was in Los Angeles working as a producer on post-production of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie.

Cooper’s A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga was one of the cohosts for this year’s Met Gala, which was themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The pop star, 33, served as a co-chair at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City alongside Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

Shayk, 33, was by the Hangover star’s side throughout much of the 2019 awards season, joining him at the Golden Globes in January and the Oscars in February. He also brought his mom, Gloria Campano, to the Oscars as well as the SAG Awards, which Shayk missed due to a work obligation in her native Russia.

While the couple are notoriously private, Cooper made sure to give the Victoria’s Secret model a special shout-out during his acceptance speech at the BAFTA Awards in London in February. “I have to thank Irina for putting up with me, for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year,” he said.

The Avengers: Endgame star and Shayk started dating in April 2015 and went public with their romance the following March during Paris Fashion Week. They are the parents of 2-year-old daughter Lea.

Though the pair have been going strong for years, the chemistry between Cooper and his costar Gaga, both on screen and during their intimate Oscars performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, sparked rumors that they were secretly in love. However, Shayk was not bothered by the speculation. “Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February.

