Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki has died by electrocution after hugging a soaking-wet fan in the middle of a July 13 concert. He was 35.

According to multiple reports, Sasaki hugged a fan during his recent concert at Salinopolis’ Solar Hotel. The contact allegedly triggered a cable to jolt, causing an electric shock.

It is not known why the concertgoer was drenched during the show; local Brazilian police officers are currently looking into the incident. Solar Hotel, for its part, is cooperating with the investigation.

“We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events,” a statement shared in Portuguese via social media read. “Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Sasaki is survived by his wife, Mariana, who broke her silence with an emotional Instagram Story statement the next day.

“I would like to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer during this difficult time that we are going through,” Mariana, who married the late performer in 2023, wrote at the time. “I haven’t been able to read all the messages yet, but as I feel better, I will respond to each one. Thank you.”

Sasaki’s family is also mourning his death.

“We are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened,” his aunt Rita Matos told newspaper Istoé Gente. “We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press.”

Sasaki also worked as an architect and had a clear passion for music.

“Now with a little more time, I want to thank God and everyone again, for all the support, support you gave me during the period leading up to this event, to @mangapuboficial who believed in my work with a band to open the @cpm22 show and make this one party real crazy rock,” Sasaki previously wrote via Instagram in December 2021.

He added, “To my relatives and friends who are ALWAYS with me. Going everywhere even though everyone is sick of seeing me sing hahahaha. To my musicians @raffa_augusto @didio_mlkn, @tarcisio6385 and @rafael.sgdrum who together with me, broke it all on stage and made the show f—ked up! In the end … What the F—K OF CRL !!!! MAY THERE BE MORE TO COME!!!!”