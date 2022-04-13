On the mend. Brian Austin Green revealed he was bedridden for six weeks due to a battle with ulcerative colitis — and thanked Sharna Burgess for taking care of him.

“I disappeared from Instagram for a while,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, said in a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, April 13. “I had ulcerative colitis for about six [or] six and a half weeks, which wasn’t very fun. [It was] horrible timing. Horrible timing.” Adding that he was “bedridden for a while,” Green then praised the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, for taking care of their whole family while he was sick.

“Sharna was amazing,” the Desperate Housewives actor gushed. “[She is] six, seven months pregnant [and] taking care of my three young kids [Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4] … taking care of me, not complaining. I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life.” Green concluded his video by assuring fans that he is “feeling good” now. “It was a terrible experience. I’m glad it’s over,” he added.

After the “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast host reiterated that he was “a lucky man” in the caption of his post, Burgess commented on his sweet gesture. “Baby this was beautiful and unexpected,” the Australia native wrote. “But I love you, and I’ve got you. You and the kids, always.”

Since they were first publicly linked in December 2020, Burgess and Green have been open about their commitment to one another and their family. “I think she’s amazing. My kids love her. It’s a win-win right now. I totally love her. That’s without any question at all,” the Knot’s Landing actor told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “She’s great with [my sons], she really is. She’s super fun. They love hanging out with her and doing things and she has a great connection with each one of them. … She just instinctually sort of knows how to not be a stepparent in that way, but really just bond with them and love them.”

In February, the pair announced that they are expecting their first child together, Green’s fifth. (He is already father to son Kassius, 19, who he shares with Vanessa Marcil and Noah, Bodhi and Journey, who he welcomed with ex-wife Megan Fox.)

One month later, Burgess confessed to Us Weekly that she was “nervous” to tell Green’s youngest three kids about the pregnancy. “Those beautiful kids have been through so much change, and I’m always very sensitive with them,” the ballroom dancer explained. “Though they love me deeply, who knows how they’re going to feel about another kid?” Thankfully, the kids were “super excited” to have another brother in their lives and Burgess is happy with the family she and the Conners alum have created together.

“I have no need to have a ring on my finger to know that I’m gonna be loved and supported by this man and so will our child,” the TV personality told Us in March. “And to know that we’re happy and together it doesn’t give me any more sense of security, you know? So, I’m not looking for that necessarily. Don’t get me wrong: I want it, but I don’t need to have it before the baby, I think, ‘Let’s enjoy this.’”

