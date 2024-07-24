Britney Spears is hopeful about reconciling with her two sons, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

“Britney has been reaching out to her sons more and wants to start spending more time with them when they are ready,” one insider tells Us.

Spears, 42, shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The teens have been estranged from their mom in recent years, with Jayden claiming to Australia’s 60 Minutes in 2022 that they had “emotional trauma” stemming from their relationship with the pop star.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden told the outlet. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

He added: “If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better.”

Spears, for her part, refuted the claims, asserting via Instagram that she “tried [her] best at being the best person [she could] be” despite a conservatorship over her estate and person. The guardianship, run by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and Jodi Montgomery, was terminated in 2021.

Sean Preston, and Jayden James, meanwhile, currently live in Hawaii with dad Federline, 46.

“Sean Preston and Jayden are at the age where they’re busy with school, friends and trying to adjust to their new life,” a second source previously told Us in May, noting the boys occasionally respond to Britney’s outreach.

Britney is also leaning on her brother, Bryan Spears. (Jamie, 72, and ex-wife Lynne Spears share Britney, Bryan, 47, and Jamie Lynn, 33.)

“Britney has been very happy reconnecting with her brother, he’s been a very grounding influence,” the first source adds. “Britney has been planning a couple other vacations for her and her brother.

While Britney is prioritizing her family, she “hasn’t been interested” in lining up any new work projects, according to the insider. A third source tells Us that Britney’s home life is “pretty normal.”

“She’s always on the phone and has people around her who love and comfort her and are there for her,” the source says. “She talks to her brother a lot. He’s been living with her for the last couple months.”

Britney is keeping busy by writing songs “for herself” and running her Instagram, which the second source notes is her version of “work.”

“She’s also talked about other things she wants to do with her life — and even she’s talked about wanting to be a dance teacher,” the insider adds. “She can do whatever she puts her mind to and it’s something she’s interested in.”

Britney enjoys showing off her choreography via Instagram.

“I haven’t danced in so long … the last time I danced I was dancing with knives,” she wrote in June, sharing footage in a rehearsal studio. “People say I shouldn’t post those !!! It’s been 9 months since I have danced but I did last night … It’s not very good but I did it !!!”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson and Travis Cronin