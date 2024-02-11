Brittany Mahomes and brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes are trying to enjoy their time in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl 2024.

Brittany, 28, and Jackson, 23, were both spotted at a Sin City nightclub on Friday, February 9. In social media footage, Brittany appeared to talk to a stoic security guard who wouldn’t let Jackson — the younger brother of Brittany’s husband, Patrick Mahomes — join her in a roped-off area.

After the security guard denied Jackson entry, Brittany walked away and shrugged her shoulders to seemingly indicate that she was unbothered by Jackson’s rejection. Brittany then continued partying with her friends. Neither Brittany nor Jackson have further addressed the alleged drama.

Brittany and Jackson are currently in Vegas to watch Patrick, 28, and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII. Patrick, a starting quarterback for the Missouri NFL team, and his squad will play the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

On Friday, Jackson was also spotted chatting to Kayla Nicole, who previously dated Patrick’s teammate Travis Kelce, outside Aria’s Limit Lounge in photos obtained by TMZ.

While Brittany and Jackson are enjoying pregame parties, Patrick is focused on his gridiron plays.

“Every experience you have in the Super Bowl, you just learn to calm your mind and be very even-keeled and just try to go out there and be yourself,” Patrick said in a press conference earlier this week. “That’s something that I really try to do in these big games. Don’t try to make it more than it is.”

Brittany is Patrick’s No. 1 fan and brought their two kids — Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months — to Vegas to see the game.

“My boy, so ready for tomorrow,” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, February 10, sharing footage of her husband and adding a praying hands emoji.

While in Vegas, Brittany is also celebrating being named one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2024 Rookies of the Year and stepped out at the magazine’s pre-Super Bowl bash on Saturday.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in its annual issue. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team. I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Brittany’s inclusion subsequently sparked social media backlash, but she’s not letting it get her down.

“I’m here to tell you [that] people will dislike you, people will love you,” Brittany quipped via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 8. “Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”