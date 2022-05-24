Happy for Kim! Caitlyn Jenner talked candidly about Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson — and how he’s different from Kanye West — on “The Pivot” podcast.

During the Tuesday, May 24, interview, Jenner, 72, said the 28-year-old comedian is “very different from what she [Kardashian] would normally date but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with … especially Kanye, very complicated guy.”

The Olympic gold medalist continued, “I really like Kanye, I got along with him so well, the two of us did great together. Even when I transitioned, he was so on my side … but he was very difficult to live with. And Pete is 180 degrees [in] the other direction. I mean first of all, he treats her so well … Kim is so happy and Kim deserves to be happy.”

Kardashian, 41, was married to West, 44, from 2014 to 2021, with a judge declaring them legally single earlier this year. They share four children together — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The “Gold Digger” rapper made headlines in February for criticizing his former collaborator Kid Cudi for remaining friends with Davidson.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote via Instagram at the time. He also shared a throwback photo of himself with Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi and Davidson with a red X over the State Island native’s face.

In March, text messages that Davidson allegedly sent to the Grammy winner appeared on social media. “Yo it’s Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down,” the Saturday Night Live alum allegedly wrote to the rapper. “It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f–k up.”

In addition to talking about Kardashian’s dating life, Jenner also opened up about how her kids reacted to her transition on “The Pivot” podcast. The New York native revealed that she told her six children and four stepchildren one at a time.

“Some kids were easier than others,” she said, adding that she was most scared to tell her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “They were all afraid for me, scared what’s gonna happen. And I don’t blame them, I was scared,” the television personality admitted.

“I wouldn’t do it if they all didn’t say it’s okay. I was not happy. Bottom-line is, they wanted me to be happy,” Jenner said.

