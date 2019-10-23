



Cheers to good friends! Cameron Diaz was stressing out about a buying a wedding gift for Jennifer Lawrence days before her wedding to Cooke Maroney, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to the source, the Charlie’s Angels actress, 47, was “in a panic rushing around the West Village [in NYC] looking for somewhere to buy luxury cocktail glasses — for a ‘celebration.’”

Fortunately, Diaz managed to snag her last-minute gift and made it in time for the celebration-filled weekend in Newport, Rhode Island.

Her husband Benji Madden’s brother, Joel, and his wife, Nicole Richie, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller and Adele were also among the famous pals to celebrate the happy pair.

Us confirmed that the Hunger Games actress, 29, and the New York City-based art gallerist, 34, tied the knot on Saturday, October 19, at Belcourt Mansion.

Before Maroney popped the question in February, a source told Us that he and Lawrence “definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.”

