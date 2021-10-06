Mystery solved? Camille Grammer claims that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is the one who spilled the beans about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s financial troubles at Andy Cohen’s baby shower in 2019.

“To set the record straight,” the RHOBH alum, 53, tweeted on Tuesday, October 5. “It was Kyle who told me Tom was in trouble during @Andy’s baby shower.”

She continued, “I was surprised that Kyle was acting chummy chummy with Erika. Erika even when on to call Kyle the Queen of #RHOBH Crazy rt?!?!”

Grammer’s latest tweet comes weeks after she revealed via Twitter on September 21 that she had previously heard rumblings of the estranged couple’s financial woes at Cohen’s baby shower from a “Housewife,” but she didn’t say who at the time. Lisa Vanderpump and Bethenny Frankel have also accused Richards, 52, of spreading rumors about Erika.

In the two years since Cohen’s party, a lot has happened to Erika, 50, and Tom, 82. In November 2020, the Broadway performer filed for divorce from the former lawyer after more than 20 years of marriage. The pair were named in a class action lawsuit the following month that alleged that Tom and Erika embezzled settlement money intended for the families of plane crash victims.

Amid Tom’s various legal issues, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. He moved into a Burbank, California, facility that specializes in memory care in August, according to his brother Robert, who was named his permanent conservator one month earlier.

Erika has maintained on season 11 of RHOBH that she didn’t know about Tom’s alleged misdeeds, but her estranged husband pushed back on those claims. “I think she does,” he said in a video published by Page Six on September 23.

The Pretty Mess author has argued that she hasn’t been in touch with Tom since filing for divorce, but she spoke out against him being placed in a facility during a September episode of the Bravo reality series.

“My grandmother was put into a home, she had very bad dementia, died of Alzheimer’s,” she said. “Tom paid for that. He was there for my grandmother. I think he needs a caretaker, for sure, but I don’t think that he needs to be in a home like I saw my grandmother in. I know what they do to you in there.”

For her part, Richards has refuted the recent claims that she was the one who spread the rumors about her friend’s troubled finances, calling the accusations “a joke” on the September 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Amid the controversy, Erika chose not to attend the Halloween Kills actress’ daughter Portia‘s bat mitzvah on Saturday, October 2, but a source told Us Weekly there is no bad blood between the two. “Erika was invited but could not make it,” the insider said, noting that the singer “was out of town” during the event.