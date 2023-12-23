Cardi B and Offset have been sued for allegedly damaging a rental home they stayed at in Los Angeles.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the rappers are being sued for breach of contract and negligence by the owner of the L.A. property. The owner claimed that Cardi, 31, and Offset, 32, lived at the house for 20 months and vacated the premises in October “without notice.” The docs also alleged that the musicians did not pay rent or utilities for a “period of time.”

Upon their exit from the home, the owner claimed that there was “significant property damage,” including broken furniture, holes in the walls and permanent scratches and stains to the limestone tile floors, rugs and curtains. There were also burn marks on things like tables, counters and cabinets, per the filing.

The cost to repair the damage is at least $85,000. The owner claimed that both Cardi and Offset have “ignored” the multiple attempts made to resolve the matter.

Related: Cardi B and Offset: A Timeline of Their Relationship Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and two children together. The rappers tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year. They announced in July 2017 that they were expecting a baby […]

News of the lawsuit comes weeks after Cardi shared that she and Offset are no longer together.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said in an Instagram Live earlier this month. “The last time I got on Live … I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you. So, I was like, ‘I changed my mind.’”

That same week, Offset shut down allegations that he cheated on Cardi with rapper Chrisean Rock.

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” Offset wrote in response after Blueface accused him of infidelity. “Real talk, man, you need some help!”

The twosome sparked breakup rumors in December after they unfollowed one another on Instagram. “You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” Cardi cryptically wrote via her Instagram Story in early December. “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Related: Cardi B and Offset’s Family Album Family goals! Cardi B and Offset have doted over their little ones through the years. “I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what I did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gushed via Twitter in August 2018, one […]

While Cardi and Offset have called it quits, Cardi’s inner circle is “hopeful” the couple will “work things out” and reconcile at some point.

“They’ve been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years but have always managed to come back to each other,” a source exclusively told Us.

This isn’t the first time Cardi and Offset have broken up. The pair, who share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, split for the first time in December 2018, after leaked videos appeared to show Offset in bed with other women. Cardi later filed for divorce in September 2020 but dismissed the filing two months later.