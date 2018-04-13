Speaking from experience. Cardi B, whose fiancé Offset was accused of being unfaithful late last year, believes Khloé Kardashian should follow her heart amid reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on the reality star throughout her pregnancy.

“No, just do what your heart feel like doing, you wanna know something, just do what your heart feels like is right,” the 25-year-old pregnant rapper replied when she was asked about Kardashian’s situation during an interview with BigBoyTV on Friday, April 13. “Because at the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they deacons and pastors and they relationships is perfect and they don’t know what other people, you don’t know what type of things are happening in their relationship.”

“You don’t know how old certain receipts are,” Cardi B continued. “People like to make things seem like ’This happened two weeks ago!’ … Let them work things out.”

Back in December, a video emerged online of a man who appeared to be Offset, 26, in a hotel room with another woman. The following month, a second video that appeared to show the Migos member cheating surfaced. While Cardi B seemingly confirmed the rumors in a since-deleted tweet at the time, the engaged couple are still together and expecting their first child together.

“Cardi lives and breathes Offset,” a source told Us Weekly in January. “He has committed to her and they’re both very happy and stronger than ever now. She has zero intention of leaving him.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, welcomed her first child, a girl, with Thompson on Thursday, April 12, two days after the Daily Mail published footage of the NBA star, 27, kissing another woman at a club in New York City. Us Weekly confirmed on Friday that the Cleveland Cavalier star has been cheating on the Revenge Body host, 33, since at least November with a woman named Tania.

A source told Us on Thursday that Kardashian is “undecided” about the future of her relationship with Thompson.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!