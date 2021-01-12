One day at a time. Carly Waddell detailed her daily ups and downs as she continues to work through her split from her husband of three years, Evan Bass.

On Monday, January 11, the 35-year-old Bachelor alum posted a candid selfie on her Instagram Story, asking her followers to send “good thoughts” her way. “So emotionally exhausted today,” she wrote, holding her head in her hand. Waddell addressed the “dramatic” snapshot one day later and shared some thoughtful tips for how she’s picking herself up amid her relationship drama.

“There are good days and bad days and I know we all have them. … I’m a super happy, positive person, but I have good days and bad days right now and I feel like it’s really important for me to share that I’m just like you guys,” the former reality TV star said in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 12, thanking fans for their continued support. “Thank you, everybody, for sending me some love yesterday. I’m sending love back to you.”

Waddell and Bass, 38, announced in December 2020 that they’re going their separate ways after falling in love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. The pair tied the knot in 2017 and later welcomed daughter Isabella, now 2, and son Charlie, 12 months. While Waddell is still “learning” how to navigate her new normal in the wake of her split, the Texas native is trying to find joy in “the little things” each day.

“One thing I do that I feel like is pretty simple, if you have the time – if you can wash your hair, if you can put on some makeup, if you wear makeup, and then put on your favorite color. I love pink,” she said on Tuesday, gesturing to her pastel sweatshirt. “Two, I know this is not something everybody can do, but I just hired help for two and a half days a week so that I can work, I can also run errands, if I have to go to the grocery store — those things. And I found the greatest help.”

The “Dream Train” singer opened up about hiring a nanny to watch her little ones in a YouTube video two days prior, noting that her daughter “says that that’s her best friend.” Though she values the moments spent away from her kids, Waddell has found a lot of comfort in quality time at home and with loved ones.

“My kids really do cheer me up. The other day I was hugging both of them and I was going, ‘I love you Bella, I love you Charlie,’ and Bella looks at me and says, ‘Mommy say I love myself,'” she said on Tuesday. “I think one thing that’s helped me a lot right now is just talking to friends, talking to my mom. Just kind of getting it all out and hearing people’s opinion … and then wine helps, like, after 5 o’clock. Sometimes ice cream also helps. It’s the little things, you know?”

As she continues to adjust to life without Bass by her side, Waddell is taking things slow and focusing on her own happiness. “Love is out there and love exists,” she said in a vlog on Sunday, January 10, adding that she’s “obviously not ready” to think about dating again. “Just because something ends doesn’t mean that love isn’t out there still for you.”