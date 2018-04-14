In the zone. Carrie Underwood shared a photo of herself rehearsing ahead of her highly-anticipated performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15.

The “Before He Cheats” singer, 35, posted the photo on Instagram on Friday, April 13, that showed her on stage with her band, looking great while dressed casual. She captioned it, “Getting ready for the weekend…#CryPretty #ACMawards @CALIAbyCarrie,” giving a shout-out to her new single “Cry Pretty” and workout line.

The photo was just one of the rare few the country star has shared since she was injured in a “freak accident” at her Nashville home in November 2017, which resulted in a broken wrist and “between 40 and 50 stitches.”

Underwood later warned her fans that she “might look a bit different” saying, “I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.”

The American Idol winner seemed upbeat when she shared an update to her fan club members on Tuesday, April 10: “I’m doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there … and the docs say that last 10 percent will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards air on CBS Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

