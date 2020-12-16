That loving feeling! Cassie Scerbo is enjoying her romantic getaway with her new flame, Gleb Savchenko, amid his divorce from Elena Samodanova.

“Happy girls are the prettiest 🤍🙏🏼✨,” Scerbo, 30, captioned a photo of herself lying on a zebra-printed piano via Instagram on Monday, December 14.

The Make It or Break It alum also shared a photo of herself at the Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the same day, writing, “Grateful, thankful, blessed.”

One day prior, Scerbo and Savchenko, 37, went public with their relationship while vacationing with the Dancing With the Stars pro’s former partner Chrishell Stause and her boyfriend, Keo Motsepe.

“2020 has been crazy, but we are friends and I am happy to see you happy,” Motsepe, 31, captioned a poolside photo with his fellow DWTS pro via his Instagram Story on Monday.

Both couples added pictures and videos to their social media accounts from the adult-only resort after arriving on Sunday, December 13. The foursome also posed together in front of a Christmas tree on Monday night after a group dinner, which the South African dancer shared on his Instagram Story.

Savchenko’s new romance came after he announced last month that he and his wife of 14 years were separating. A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 15, that the Russian dancer has been dating Scerbo “for a few weeks now” and that “they are just starting to get to know each other.”

The insider added: “They are having fun together, it’s a fun and flirty time for them both.”

Samodanova, 36, weighed in on her estranged husband’s new relationship on Tuesday while doing an Instagram livestream, noting that the future of the ballroom dance studio they share is currently unknown.

“We’ve tried to figure out … if we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him,” the choreographer said. “So I won’t be able to do anything at this moment.”

Samodanova, who shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with Savchenko, explained that she no longer knows if “Prince Charming exists” adding, “it’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore.”

The former couple’s divorce got messy last month after Samodonova accused Savchenko of “ongoing infidelity,” which he denied. Reports also surfaced that the DWTS pro had an inappropriate relationship with Stause, 39, which both stars denied.

“I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic,” Savchenko told Us in November. “Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Stause, who split from husband Justin Hartley in November 2019, addressed the infidelity rumors as well, saying the pair had a “strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.”

Earlier this month, the Selling Sunset star and Motsepe made their relationship Instagram official, shutting down any speculation that she and Savchenko were pursuing a romantic relationship amid his breakup.