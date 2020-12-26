Trolls take notice! Cassie Scerbo opened up about dealing with critics online during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, December 24.

The Make It or Break It actress, 30, who’s been making headlines for her romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko, talked about the cyberbullying she and her fellow celebs’ experience.

“People are always going to have opinions about you, whether you’re famous or not,” she told the outlet. “People are going to have opinions, and it’s probably never gonna stop. It’s human nature to judge and it sucks. It’s horrible, but you have the power to either let that affect you positively or negatively.”

Scerbo added, “I think social media is what you make of it, so I choose to make it positive. I follow accounts that are uplifting and, honestly, I delete anything negative. I don’t care, I don’t even leave it up. I don’t even pay mind to it. It goes in one ear and out the other. I know who I am, I know how I was raised, and I know the person that I am, so no one else can really affect me in that way.”

The Bring It On: In It to Win It star told ET “what other people think of you is none of your business.” Scerbo said she sees negativity on her page and others and simply brushes it off.

“My thoughts are as simple as this: Hurt people hurt people,” she explained. “When I see this trolling happening — I’ve seen it on my page, I’ve seen it on friends’ pages, I’ve seen it on strangers’ pages — it’s never something that you want to see. But in my eyes, I’m like, “That person must be hurt.’ Like, what’s going on in their life that they feel the need to be destructive and critical and hurtful towards other people?”

Although she claimed in her interview with ET that she doesn’t get too much online hate from trolls, her Instagram has seen an increase in negativity since she and Savchenko went public with their romance earlier this month.

The Russia native, 37, and his wife, Elana Samodanova, announced their split in November after 14 years of marriage. The choreographer accused her estranged husband of “ongoing infidelity,” which led to rumors of him dating his DWTS partner Chrishell Stause, rumors they both denied.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not,” the Selling Sunset star, 39, told E!’s Daily Pop last month. “So, we’re just friends.”

Stause, who was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, went public with her relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe on December 2.

The new couples vacationed together in Mexico earlier this month with an insider telling Us Weekly that the foursome showed “a lot of PDA throughout their entire stay.”

“Both couples were super lovey-dovey,” the source added. “They chartered a private yacht at one point, and they were seen making out the majority of the time.”

Scerbo posted a photo of herself at the Le Blanc Spa Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, writing, “Grateful, thankful, blessed.”

An insider told Us on December 15 that Scerbo and Savchenko are “just starting to get to know each other.”

The source added: “They are having fun together, it’s a fun and flirty time for them both.”