Keepin’ on. Catelynn Lowell shared an inspirational quote just days after she posted a cryptic message that worried fans.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, posted a quote on Instagram on Monday, July 9, that read, “At the end of the day, I’m a good woman. I’m not perfect by any means but my intentions are good , my heart is pure and I love hard with everything I’ve got & because of those things..I’m worth it. Always have been and always will be.”

The post comes just days after the Conquering Chaos author shared another quote that read, “I’m scared of the future. I’m scared of the past. I’m nervous at the moment.” The message was accompanied by a cryptic caption: “I’m so scared right now… but I know that everything that is supposed to happen will happen… whatever my destiny is will be…. I got this….. I’m strong…”

While the TV personality didn’t offer any further explanation, loyal viewers of the MTV reality series last saw Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra — who share daughter Nova, 3 — working together to overcome various issues. Lowell previously entered treatment for mental health struggles in November 2017 after she found herself having suicidal thoughts while driving. After receiving treatment, she entered treatment again in January for a month.

While Lowell worked to conquer her demons, her husband was secretly dealing with his own. The TV personality, 26, shared his own cryptic message on April 2, when he mentioned that despite being near his sleeping daughter and wife, he felt “so empty” and “so alone.”

Fans began to speculate that Lowell and Baltierra were splitting up when the 16 & Pregnant alum changed her Instagram name from “Catelynn Baltierra” to “Catelynn Lowell” on May 15, but Lowell exclusively told Us Weekly, “Tyler and I are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs. That’s normal life. We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us.”

