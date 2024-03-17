Your account
Celebrity News

Channing Tatum Jokes About Father-in-Law Lenny Kravitz’s Thirst Trap: ‘You’re Gonna Hurt Someone’

By
Channing Tatum Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER

Channing Tatum trolled his future father-in-law, Lenny Kravitz, over his latest social media thirst trap.

“Standing in love and gratitude,” Kravitz, 59, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 15, sharing a shirtless pic of himself standing outside.

One day later, Tatum, 43, did a double take when the upload popped up on his feed.

“Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha,” Tatum wrote via Instagram comment on Saturday, March 16.

Related: Everything Lenny Kravitz Has Said About Zoe's Romance With Channing Tatum

While the Magic Mike star was concerned about the response to Kravitz’s post, his other followers were completely on board.

“And just like…..I’m headed to the gym!!!” Kelly Rowland replied as Vanessa Williams succinctly added, “Day yum Lenny!”

The musician is the father of actress Zoë Kravitz, who is currently engaged to Tatum. (They were first linked in 2021, getting engaged two years later in late 2023.)

Lenny Kravitz Courtesy of Lenny Kravitz/Instagram

“I like [Channing] very much,” Lenny gushed to People in January about his future son-in-law. “[They] have something that’s naturally special. They also do the work. They are dedicated. That’s what it’s all about. It’s beautiful to watch.”

He continued at the time: “I remember hearing something from my grandmother at a very young age. She said, ‘It’s not just that I’m in love with your grandfather, I’m dedicated to your grandfather.’ Because sometimes you don’t feel that love, right? So then what do you do? It has to be something beyond that love, and that is dedication. So that is something that I see that they have. It’s wonderful to welcome him to the family.”

Related: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's Relationship Timeline

Tatum and Zoë, 35, also support Lenny, recently stepping out at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 12.

“Lenny Kravitz, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life,” Zoë gushed in her speech. “Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we’ve grown up together. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot.”

She jokingly added, “I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts. According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

Lenny shares Zoë with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. They have remained amicable coparents through the years after their 1993 divorce.

