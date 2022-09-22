While Cheryl Burke’s divorce from Matthew Lawrence has since been finalized, the professional dancer is looking back at what led to their split.

“Did you sleep with him or just kiss him,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, lip-synced in a Wednesday, September 21, TikTok video, playing a scene of Dev Patel’s character Joshua confronting Caitlin McGee during Modern Love season 1. After McGee’s Emma confirms her infidelity, Patel quips, “OK, bye.”

In addition to mouthing along with the Prime Video scene, Burke added captions that seemingly referred to her relationship with the 42-year-old Boy Meets World alum.

“Kick him out of my house ✅, Hire divorce attorney ✅ [and] file for divorce ✅,” she captioned her social media upload. Burke also added “Self Respect,” “Peace out” and “Boundaries” hashtags to her post.

The Dance Moms alum’s cryptic social media video comes hours after Us Weekly confirmed her divorce from Lawrence had been finalized on Monday, September 19.

Us had previously confirmed in February that the choreographer — who wed the Pennsylvania native in May 2019 — filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote via Instagram statement at the time. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

As the former couple has navigated their new normals, Burke has been open about moving forward.

“I’ve lived in this home for 15 years and I’ve had lots of memories as you can imagine. It’s a new quiet in my life,” she exclusively told Us in May, noting that their split had “100 percent” tested her sobriety. “And there are times I love it. [Then] there are times that I’m, like, really conscious about it and I’m observing my thoughts and I’m like, ‘Wow, the peace is quiet.’ I have definitely put in a lot of new energy in trying to make this kind of like my Zen.”

One of the ways the “Burke in the Game” podcast host has found solace was returning to the ballroom for DWTS season 31 and partnering with broadcaster Sam Champion.

“It’s like, this show, there’s one common denominator here and it’s Dancing With the Stars, you know?” she told Us on Monday, noting the dance competition has been a large part of the many “different chapters” of her life.

Lawrence, for his part, has yet to speak out about the split.